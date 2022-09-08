Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Bishop State President Olivier Charles discusses his first 30 days on the job

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On today’s Gulf Coast Spotlight during FOX10 Midday we talk with Bishop State President Olivier Charles.

Charles tells us about his first 30 days at Bishop State and how things are going.  He discusses his continuing listening tour and work with the community.  We also touch on workforce development partnerships, opportunities, improvement projects and more.

Registration is still open.  Go to the Bishop State website to learn more or to apply.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

first responders honored at ceremony
First responders honored at 9/11 ‘Heroes Respond First’ remembrance ceremony
U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.
Former Lillian resident pleads guilty to conspiracy to set fire to Mobile, Mississippi Walmarts
Hepatitis A outbreak ends in Alabama
Bishop State President Olivier Charles discusses his first 30 days on the job
Bishop State President Olivier Charles discusses his first 30 days on the job