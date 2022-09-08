Bishop State President Olivier Charles discusses his first 30 days on the job

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On today’s Gulf Coast Spotlight during FOX10 Midday we talk with Bishop State President Olivier Charles.

Charles tells us about his first 30 days at Bishop State and how things are going. He discusses his continuing listening tour and work with the community. We also touch on workforce development partnerships, opportunities, improvement projects and more.

Registration is still open. Go to the Bishop State website to learn more or to apply.

