Boil water notice in effect through Monday for parts of Jackson County

Residents in parts of Jackson County are asked to take precautions with their water this weekend.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in parts of Jackson County are asked to take precautions with their water this weekend.

Due to a damaged fire hydrant, a boil water notice is in affect for all customers from Amoco Drive north to Three Rivers who lost water pressure. This includes a large section of Escatawpa.

Officials expect residents to continue boiling their water through Monday morning.

Anyone with any questions is asked to call Moss Point Public Works at 228-475-1151 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

