Expect increasing rain chances

By Jason Smith
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WALA) - Moisture is on the increase, with a very elevated 80% chance of rain on our Friday. A stalled surface front along the coast will be the focus for rain, along with an upper-level cutoff low. Chances return to scattered levels this weekend.

A dry air front may improve our pattern by Tuesday next week. This morning’s low was a crisp 68 degrees at Mobile Regional Airport. We may see more mornings like that by mid-week next week.

The tropics are active in the Atlantic. While we don’t see any organized activity forming in the short term in the Gulf multiple systems are being monitored in the Atlantic including Hurricane Earl. Earl is passing just east of Bermuda. Earl is not a threat to the U.S. The low pressure area off the Cape Verde Islands has a high chance of development before it faces hostile upper winds this weekend. A new wave emerging off Africa has a lower chance of development.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

