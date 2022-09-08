Feels better with lower humidity

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It feels so much better this morning with less humid air and cooler temps thanks to yesterday’s front pushing through. Most spots were in the upper 60s as of 5 a.m.

We’ll still top out in the upper 80s later this afternoon but with lower humidity it won’t feel too bad out there. We should stay mostly rain free for this morning, but shower chances will rise this afternoon and half the area will pick up some rain that moves in from off shore. A Gulf Low forms on the front and really ramps the rain coverage up for tomorrow. Hopefully that rain will end before the high school football games kick off at 7 p.m.

As of now, the rain coverage is expected to diminish by nightfall. Weekend weather looks good for now with 40% rain coverage both days so i wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans. Next week will be much drier.

