First responders honored at 9/11 ‘Heroes Respond First’ remembrance ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As we approach the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the city of Mobile paid tribute to the first responders who lost their lives and made the ultimate selfless sacrifice.

The 9/11 “Heroes Respond First” remembrance ceremony was held at the Mobile Memorial Gardens.

The Mobile sheriff’s department, Mobile Fire-Rescue, Mobile Police Department, and family all gathered to honor the over 300 first responders that lost their lives on that devastating day.

The ceremony also paid tribute to 17 local firefighters that passed, as well as Mount Vernon Police Officer, Ivan Lopez who tragically lost his life in a car accident in August.

Congressman Jerry Carl was a guest speaker and said forgetting 9/11 should never be an option.

“It’s very patriotic, it’s a patriotic thing that we do. And again, there are a lot of families out here that lost members of their families. I have a son who’s a firefighter so it all touches all of us in some way, so it’s just good to come together as a community and love on one another,” said Congressman Carl.

During the ceremony, the American flag was lowered at half-staff and a special wreath was placed at the Garden of Heroes Monument.

The ceremony ended with a 21-gun salute.

The Gulf Shores Fire-Rescue will be hosting their inaugural 9/11 memorial ceremony and tower stair climb on Sunday, September 11th.

