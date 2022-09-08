Flomaton police chief resigns

FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - The town of Flomaton is looking for a new police chief.

Charles Thompson III resigned Wednesday after serving as police chief since 2014.

In his resignation letter, Thompson said he accepted a job with another law enforcement agency.

