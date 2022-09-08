Former Westminster Village employees allege company rescinded COVID religious exemptions

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Spanish Fort retirement facility granted religious exemptions allowing workers to forego a requirement that they get vaccinated against COVID-19 and then rescinded it, according to federal complaints filed by four former employees.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recently gave the former employees letters allowing them to move forward with a federal lawsuit after Westminster Village declined an offer of mediation, according to attorney Brian Dasinger. He said he plans to file the suit in the coming weeks.

Dasinger said the company told his clients on Oct. 7 that they would have to get vaccinated as a result of an “alarming rise” in COVID-19 cases. But he said his research indicates that cases actually were declining across the country and locally. He said new infections in Baldwin County dropped from 147 on Sept. 8, when Westminster Village granted the exemptions, to 34 on the day the facility rescinded it on Oct. 7.

“So I would have a hard time believing that … there was there was a significant amount of spread within the Westminster Village due to the fact that there were only 34 reported cases,” he said.

Dasinger also represents several dozen former Austal USA workers who are challenging their dismissal for refusing the shots.

A lawyer for Westminster Village did not immediately offer a response. But Presbyterian Retirement Corp., which operates the facility, responded to the EEOC complaint by citing a federal mandate for health care facilities and arguing that unvaccinated workers would put residents and staff at greater risk to the virus.

“Simply, PRC had multiple, legitimate non-discriminatory reasons to deny (the employees’) request for accommodation,” the filing states.

Katherine Howerlin, a Spanish Fort resident who was director of nursing at Westminster Village, said she followed all other safety rules but has deeply held religious objections to the vaccine.

“My body is a temple,” she told FOX10 News. “The Bible says in Matthew that, you know, it’s not the – it’s only the sick that need a doctor. And you know, I’m not gonna just put something in my body if I don’t need it.”

Spanish Fort resident Tina Wolfe, who was a nursing supervisor at Westminster Village, said she and her colleagues had demonstrated that they were not a risk to residents or co-workers.

“We’ve been there the whole time working with COVID patients on and off, and now they were taking it back, and it’s very disappointing,” she said. “I was there for 12 years.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.