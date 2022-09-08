Hepatitis A outbreak ends in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is one of 22 states in which hepatitis A is no longer considered to be in outbreak status, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Hepatitis A is a serious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus and usually spread through close personal contact or when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from contaminated objects, food or drinks, according to ADPH.

The outbreak began in September 2018 after a rise in cases, especially among northeastern Alabama residents. The outbreak peaked in September 2020 and ADPH says the incidence of cases has since decreased. There have been 1,681 cases reported during the past four years and 1,177 hospitalizations.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) defines an outbreak as the occurrence of more cases of disease than expected in a given area or among a specific group of people over a particular period of time linked to a common exposure.

From ADPH: Symptoms of hepatitis A usually occur 28 days after getting the virus, and may include the following:

Fever

Dark urine

Feeling tired

Light-colored stools

Decreased appetite

Joint pain

Nausea and/or vomiting

Yellowing of skin or eyes (jaundice)

Stomach pain or discomfort

The hepatitis A vaccine is the best way to prevent infection with the very contagious virus. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends routine vaccination of children aged 12-23 months and catch-up vaccination for children and adolescents 2-18 years who have not previously received hepatitis A vaccine at any age. Adults who were not vaccinated previously can also get the vaccine.

Hepatitis A vaccine is recommended for the following:

International travelers

Men who have sexual contact with other men

People who use injection or non-injection drugs

People who have occupational risk for infection

People who anticipate close contact with an international adoptee

People experiencing homelessness

People with HIV

People with chronic liver disease

In addition, a person who has not previously received hepatitis A vaccine and who has direct contact with someone with hepatitis A should get hepatitis A vaccine as soon as possible and within two weeks after exposure.

To reduce the risk of hepatitis A disease:

Get vaccinated.

Wash hands after using the bathroom, before preparing or eating meals, and after touching anything unclean.

Do not share food, drinks, eating utensils, cigarettes, towels, toothbrushes or drug paraphernalia.

Avoid oral and anal sex.

For more information, go to https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/immunization/hepatitis_a.html

