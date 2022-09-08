Ice Kreme KONEction now open in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ice Keme KONEction is now open at 720 Schillinger Rd in Mobile. Their hours are 11 AM - 7 PM Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 AM - 8 PM Friday and Saturday.

We got to go visit and try out some of their specialties. Keeping a focus on dietary restrictions, Ice Kreme KONEction is proud to present its line of vegan gelato. These frozen treats are dairy-free and use coconut and almond milk as a base.

They do sell regular ice creams as well, oftentimes having over 50 different flavors to choose from! You can choose just one, or mix and match to your pleasure.

If ice cream isn’t your thing, you can always check out the delectable homemade desserts. They range from cookies, cakes, and other sweet treats. You can also add those to your ice cream, to make your own creation.

You can find more information, and keep track of their specials on their Facebook page. They also offer delivery options on Uber.

