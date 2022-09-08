Joe talks with rising star Tiera Kennedy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Joe was invited by our friends at iHeartRadio and 95KSJ to meet rising star Tiera Kennedy!

Tiera Kennedy is emerging as one of the most exciting voices in the format – injecting Country music with a breath of vitality. Lighting a fire last year with her independently released self-titled EP, Nashville Scene cited the Alabama native as “the total package” and “a writer who has learned how to write for their own voice at a young age.” American Songwriter concurs, haling her as “one of Nashville’s most promising young singer/songwriters” while TEEN VOGUE raved about her “pure, catchy upbeat country story-telling.”

The flagship artist to Nicolle Galyon’s groundbreaking Songs & Daughters Publishing, Tiera Kennedy finds herself as a voice for young women everywhere. Landing on several of 2022′s most impressive Artist to Watch Lists, including CMT’s Listen Up, MusicRow’s Next Big Thing and Pandora’s Country Artist to Watch, Tiera Kennedy is set to appear on some of the year’s biggest festivals, beginning in March at the Country Music Association-sponsored C2C Festival in Ireland and the United Kingdom followed by Tortuga Music Festival (April 9), Country Jam (June 23), Faster Horses Festival (July 22), Country Fan Fest (July 29) and Windy City Smokeout (August 5).

As the host of Apple Music Country’s The Tiera Show, Tiera Kennedy puts her stamp on Country music daily. She is currently working on new music for her debut release via The Valory Music Co.

For the latest information and more, visit TieraMusic.com and follow along on Instagram.

---

