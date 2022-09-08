Man accused of shoving gun down man’s mouth during robbery now behind bars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A career criminal back behind bars Wednesday night after accused of pistol-whipping a man in broad daylight in mobile’s entertainment district.

Arthur Bonner, 35, has been in and out of jail and prison for much of his adult life. He took the walk of shame Wednesday on his way back to Metro. His next stop may be back to prison.

The ex-con was fresh off his latest release from Metro in July, now accused of a violent crime near Bienville square. In August, detectives said he stuck a gun in man’s mouth before beating him with the gun, during a robbery.

Tuesday, Mobile Police said Bonner was shoplifting at a Lowe’s when he was approached by an employee. Investigators said Bonner pulled a gun and made his getaway.

According to court documents, MPD was able to identify Bonner after the downtown robbery with the help of his probation officer. Those same court documents showed Bonner was released from prison last year.

He served a little more than three years of a 17-year sentence after pleading guilty to first degree assault.

Back in 2011, Bonner plead guilty to robbery and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but jail records showed he spent less than half of that behind bars.

Court documents showed state investigators are now seeking a full revocation of Bonner’s probation.

---

