Man on death row heading back to court Thursday, some convictions could be dropped

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A mass murderer on death row heading back to court Thursday. Four of his convictions may be dropped, but the death penalty won’t change.

Wednesday night, Derrick Dearman was temporarily off death row after being convicted of 10 counts of capital murder.

This gruesome crime happened back in 2016 in Citronelle. Derrick Dearman used an axe to hack the five victims, then a gun to shoot them including a pregnant woman.

Retiring District Attorney Ashley Rich said this is one of the most horrific cases she’s ever seen.

“I’ve never had a case where there have been five victims,” said Rich.

Thursday, four of those convictions could be thrown out. She recalled the shocking details of this case.

“He proceeded to chop them all with an axe,” she said. “There were five people in the residence. He chopped each one of them with an axe, and they were suffering severe injuries, and then he went one by one and then shot them with a gun.”

Mass killer Derrick Dearman committed this crime on August 20th, 2016.

According to court documents, Dearman and Laneta Lester were involved in a ‘longtime, volatile relationship.’

Dearman decided to attack Lester’s brother Joseph Turner, and his wife Shannon Randall, along with Justin and Chelsea reed (5 months pregnant), and Robert Brown, who were all staying at a house on Jim Platt Road.

Dearman slaughtered all five, and horrifically enough, while Shannon Randall’s three-month-old infant lay in bed with her.

Dearman then stole the keys to Randall’s vehicle and took off with his estranged girlfriend Lester and infant.

Both Lester and the baby were left unharmed.

Other court documents showed Dearman was high on meth at the time.

His convictions include five counts of capital murder and five counts of capital murder during a burglary.

Thursday, he’s appearing back in court, and four of those convictions could be dropped.

“He could not be convicted of all 10 counts,” said Rich. “He could only be convicted of six of the 10 counts, so it’s been sent back. The conviction stands and has been proven through the Court of Criminal Appeals that the state did everything right on those six convictions--on all 10, but it was just duplicative on the other four.”

Rich added this is one of the worst cases she’s ever seen.

“Oh, this is one of the most horrific cases I’ve ever tried in my 26-and-a-half-year career as a prosecutor here in Mobile County,” she said.

If those four counts are dropped, Dearman still faces six counts of capital murder and will sit on death row until his execution.

