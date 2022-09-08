MCSO arrests 17-year-old boyfriend in connection to teen’s fentanyl overdose

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -FOX 10 News received new information about the death of a 15-year-old girl.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Adrianna Taylor overdosed last week, after likely ingesting pills laced with fentanyl.

The sheriff’s office moved quickly and arrested a 17-year-old boy Wednesday and charged him with manslaughter and distribution of a controlled substance.

The suspect arrested is said to be Taylor’s boyfriend according to the sheriff’s office.

Because of a law that was passed last year, deputies are not allowed to release the teen’s name.

Virginia Guy the Executive Director of the Drug Education Council says these deadly drugs are getting into the hands of young teens and something needs to be done.

“The bad guys out there are putting fentanyl in these pills and they’re just incredibly dangerous. So there’s no pill, that is safe,” Guy said.

MCSO has already started to get the bad guys off the streets.

Chief Deputy Paul Burch says they’re cracking down and delivering on that promise.

Two arrests were made Wednesday morning.

Trentin Ferguson and Michael Carson were both charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine.

Burch says the cocaine deputies confiscated from the men was laced with fentanyl.

Although their arrests aren’t in connection to Taylor’s death Burch says more arrests could be on the way.

“As far as the death investigation we do anticipate a number of charges on a number of people,” Burch said. “That being said it doesn’t just end, not gonna just end with this case.”

Guy says the main problem that needs to be addressed is getting these drugs off the streets by cutting off the source.

“They’re manufactured primarily in places overseas. You know we really need to stop the flow of those drugs onto our streets, and law enforcement’s just completely overwhelmed and they’re doing an outstanding job but too often they get into the hands of people and it’s just too late.”

Guy emphasizes that you never accept pills or drugs of any form from someone unless you know it’s legally manufactured.

