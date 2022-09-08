MCSO arrests 2 men on drug charges, warrants following traffic stop

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Two Mobile County men remained in jail Thursday after a Wednesday morning traffic stop led to a drug bust.

Mobile County sheriff’s deputies stopped a 2002 Black Cadillac Escalade with two occupants at the corner of Glendale Street and North Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive in Prichard Wednesday morning.

During the traffic stop, both were found to have active felony warrants and they were in possession of fentanyl, marijuana, ecstasy, crack cocaine, paraphernalia, and a loaded firearm, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Trentin Devangelo Ferguson, 33, of Mobile, is charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking ecstasy, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ferguson also was wanted on a warrant for third-degree robbery.

Michael Eugene Carson Jr., 38, of Prichard, is charged with trafficking fentanyl, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. Carson also had warrants for first-degree possession of marijuana, possession/receiving controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol and probation revocation.

