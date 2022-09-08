Mobile man convicted of fatal shooting wants new trial; judge is skeptical

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man serving a 20-year sentence from a reckless manslaughter conviction was back in court Thursday looking for a new trial, but the judge expressed skepticism toward his claim.

Authorities initially charged Christopher Logan, 24, of Mobile, with felony murder in the shooting death of Jacob Thomas at an Exxon gas station on St. Stephens Road in 2016. But the jury opted for the lesser alternative of reckless murder in 2018, and Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

On appeal, the defendant’s lawyer raised a single issue – that the evidence was not sufficient to sustain that charge. But his lawyer at the time, Jeff Deen, did not raise that issue at the end of trial. And after Deen withdrew from the case after the trial, there was no lawyer to make that case in time for it to be an appeal issue.

As a result, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals in 2020 dismissed the case without considering the merits. So Logan’s new attorney, William Bradford, asked a judge to rule that Deen should have raised the issue. That would allow the appeals court to determine whether conflicting evidence over whether Logan or a co-defendant fired the fatal shot should result in a new trial.

“This presents a fairly unique set of circumstances,” Bradford said during Thursday’s hearing.

He added: “That’s not to diminish the seriousness of either party’s actions. It’s just a mechanism of our legal systems.”

Brooks expressed skepticism, though, noting that he was the judge who presided over the trial. He said he would have to be persuaded that that he would have granted the objection even if Deen had raised it. He pointed to surveillance video that showed the shooting.

“The video is not definitive,” Bradford answered. “It’s a piece of evidence.”

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Chris McDonough countered that the video proves the defendant’s guilt.

“It is the piece of evidence,” he said. “It is the most compelling piece of evidence. … We have the video. We saw exactly what happened.”

Montague Logan, the defendant’s father, said outside the courtroom that he hopes his son gets a second chance.

“I hope the outcome is a whole lot different than what it was, because my son is not guilty to those charges. No. Because there’s no way that my son shot that boy. My son is left-handed. The boy gets shot in the back of the car.”

The judge gave both lawyers 30 days to submit additional written arguments.

