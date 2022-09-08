Mobile Police: Boyfriend Shot Defending Girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A woman tried to protect her sister, but winds up getting slapped, and her boyfriend, on the wrong end of a gun. take a look at 29 year old Thomas Austin. Investigators say this Monday, an argument, escalated to a woman being assaulted, and a man shot-all because of Austin. It all went down at a parking lot near Florida and Emogene streets. According to MPD, Austin was arguing with his girlfriend, when her sister, and her boyfriend showed up. When the sister tried to intervene, Austin slapped her. When her boyfriend protested, Austin shot him-then ran away. He hasn’t been seen, since. At last check, the shooting victim is in critical condition, according to Corporal Katrina Frazier with Mobile Police.

Thomas Austin is 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds. He’s charged with First degree Assault, and Harassment. If you see Austin, or know where he is, call the Fox10 News Fugitive Files- Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you make the call.

