MPD vs MFRD Basketball Game for Aubreigh’s Army

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fun basketball game for a great cause is coming up on September 23rd.

Fonde Elementary Principal Joy Gould and Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire Rescue joined us on Studio10 to talk about this fun game between Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire Rescue.

The game will take place at Davidson High School at 12:30pm. Proceeds from the event go toward Aubreigh’s Army.

Everyone is encouraged to come on out and watch. Tickets are just $5.

For more information on Aubreigh’s Army visit: https://www.aubreighsarmyfoundation328.com/

