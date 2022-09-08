MPD vs MFRD Basketball Game for Aubreigh’s Army

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fun basketball game for a great cause is coming up on September 23rd.

Fonde Elementary Principal Joy Gould and Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire Rescue joined us on Studio10 to talk about this fun game between Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire Rescue.

The game will take place at Davidson High School at 12:30pm. Proceeds from the event go toward Aubreigh’s Army.

Everyone is encouraged to come on out and watch. Tickets are just $5.

For more information on Aubreigh’s Army visit: https://www.aubreighsarmyfoundation328.com/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.