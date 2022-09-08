Pensacola man arrested for child solicitation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola man is in the Escambia County jail charged with child solicitation.

James Darwin Willman, 31, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on $100,000 bond.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents began investigating Willman last month when an agent posed as a 14-year-old girl and started communicating with him on an online dating website, according to authorities. Investigators said he sent nude pictures to the agent and then requested nude pictures from what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

He is facing two counts of using a computer to seduce or lure a child, seven counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device or equipment, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device. All charges are third-degree felonies.

A court date is scheduled for Sept. 30.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.