Port City Pacers gearing up for Hurricane 5k

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Port City Pacers gearing up for this weekend’s Hurricane 5k on Dauphin Island.

Port City Pacers is a non-profit organization. Each race benefits a different community charity or organization. This Saturday’s Hurricane 5k will support the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

PCP organizes seven races each year, including the Satsuma 2-Miler, Hurricane 5K, Turkey 10-miler, 10K, 5K, Holiday Half Marathon, Battle of Mobile Bay, Old Mobile 8K, Do it in the Bush trail run. We also help facilitate the Azalea Trail Run in March.

The Hurricane 5K and Fun Run will be held Saturday, September 10 at 8:10 a.m.

A Port City Pacers tradition, the Hurricane Run 5K celebrates the reopening of the Dauphin Island Bridge after it was destroyed by Hurricane Frederic in 1979.

You can run or walk the flat and fast certified 5K that goes through the east end neighborhoods of Dauphin Island. The fun run is a short out and back run (about 0.3 miles) course from the DI Sea Lab to the Ferry Launch.

Awards for the 5K in 5 year age groups starting with 9 and under to 80+. Awards for the fun run include 6 & under, 7-9, and 10-12.

Food, beverages, awards, and music after the race at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

COST:

Pre-registered 5K: PCP Members $18 (with shirt)

$20 Non-PCP members

Day of Race: 5K: $25 Everyone (with shirt)

Fun Run: $15 Everyone Fun Run: $10

Everyone No shirt option: Subtract $2 from entry fees

Anyone, runner, walker, friends and family, can join Port City Pacers.

Sponsorships for the races help defer the cost, resulting in a larger donation to each designated charity. More information on sponsorships can be found on our website or by contacting PCP

You can renew your membership or become a member of the Port City Pacers Road Running Club at portcitypacers.com/joinus/.

