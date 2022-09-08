Recipe: Rouses After School Meatloaf Turkey Burgers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - AFTER-SCHOOL MEAT LOAF TURKEY BURGERS WITH CHEF NINO AT ROUSES

Serves 6-8

WHAT YOU WILL NEED

2 pounds ground turkey

1½ cups seasoned Italian bread crumbs

2 tablespoons milk

1 small onion, grated

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon all-purpose seasoning

6 cloves garlic, minced

4 tablespoons ketchup for burger mixture, plus more for topping and baking

4 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil

8-pack hamburger buns

HOW TO PREP

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a medium mixing bowl combine turkey, bread crumbs, milk, onion, eggs, seasoning, garlic and 4 tablespoons ketchup.

Mix thoroughly and then divide mixture into 8 equal portions. Shape into patties.

In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Arrange patties in the skillet and cook until browned, 3-5 minutes on each side.

Transfer browned patties to a 9″ x 13″ baking dish. Brush the top of each patty with ketchup until completely covered.

Place baking dish in the preheated oven and bake burgers for about 10 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165°F.

Serve burger patties on hamburger buns.

