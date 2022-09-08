Advertise With Us
Some Fairhope residents might be able to catch a break on their garbage fees

By Ashlyn Nichols
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It affects people on limited incomes and those who don’t receive all of the city’s services.

The Fairhope City Council approved the plan after Fairhope Public Works Director Richard Johnson told them about one resident’s concern... that they were having to pay the full amount for a trash pickup they didn’t have access to.

For example, because of the plan, somebody living in an apartment could now pay $10 instead of $20.

It affects those with a limited budget, too.

“We have now put in that ordinance the ability for those individuals that live on a fixed income and subsidized housing to go through a process where they can get completely exempt from the fee,” said Richard Johnson, Director of Fairhope Public Works.

Johnson says this is an issue of fairness, as the city wants to make sure fees are impartial for both residents and businesses.

