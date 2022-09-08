South Alabama Land Trust presents Alabama Coastal BirdFest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Birders and nature lovers from across the United States and Canada will flock to Alabama Coastal BirdFest laster this month. It’s one of the prime birdwatching opportunities on the Gulf Coast during fall migration.

South Alabama Land Trust (SALT), located in Fairhope, Alabama, protects land and promotes environmental education in coastal Alabama so current and future residents can enjoy clean water and the marine life, wildlife, and outdoor recreation that define our area.

SALT seeks to protect the fabric and character of coastal Alabama’s waterways, wetlands, and landscape forever and for the benefit of all. They work to conserve the rich bio-diversity of this region, its scenic and recreational heritage, and to support the mutual success of thriving wildlife, healthy watersheds, lifestyle, tourism, and economy. They work to ensure the perpetual stewardship of protected lands, and strive to engage the community in celebrating, enjoying, and enhancing coastal Alabama.

Alabama Coastal BirdFest starts Wednesday, Sept. 28 and runs through Oct. 1. Registration ends Sept. 19. For more information and to look at the schedule, head to southalabamalandtrust.org/birdfest/.

