Suspects in Thanksgiving 2020 killing request youthful offender status

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people accused of killing a man on Thanksgiving 2020 have asked to be treated as youthful offenders.

A Mobile County grand jury recently indicted Anthony MacPherson and Lucy Rutledge for murder.

Prosecutors allege the defendants, who were 17 at the time, met up with Tavon Holder to sell him marijuana and that MacPherson shot Holder in the back at an apartment complex off Old Pascagoula Road.

Youthful offender status would cap their punishment at three years in prison.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.