Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Tiera Kennedy performs ‘Found it in you’

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Studio10 crew was invited to listen to a live performance by Tiera Kennedy at iHeartRadio 95KSJ. She performed several songs including her new single “Found it in you”. Play the accompanying video to see this up and coming superstar.

For all things Tiera visit TieraMusic.com and follow along on Instagram.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weekend Preview with iHeart Radio
Weekend Preview with iHeart Radio
South Alabama Land Trust presents Alabama Coastal BirdFest
South Alabama Land Trust presents Alabama Coastal BirdFest
MPD vs MFRD Basketball Game for Aubreigh’s Army
MPD vs MFRD Basketball Game for Aubreigh’s Army
Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show happening now in Mobile
Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show happening now in Mobile