Tiera Kennedy performs ‘Found it in you’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Studio10 crew was invited to listen to a live performance by Tiera Kennedy at iHeartRadio 95KSJ. She performed several songs including her new single “Found it in you”. Play the accompanying video to see this up and coming superstar.

For all things Tiera visit TieraMusic.com and follow along on Instagram.

