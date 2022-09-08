Weekend Preview with iHeart Radio

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -iHeart Radio previews this weekend’s upcoming events.

BULLS ON THE BEACH- Fri/Sat/Sun, gates open 6pm, rodeo at 8pm, Flora-Bama Lounge, Perdido Key

Bring the family out to experience the ultimate adrenaline rush with three nights of live rodeo action featuring Professional Bull Riders from all around the country!

Thursday night will feature Junior Riders on Miniature Bulls, a Coloring Contest Bike Giveaway for both a lucky little boy and girl (scroll down for more info), followed by Professional Bull Riding to round out the night. Friday and Saturday night will feature the Professional Bull Riders in the adult Bull Riding Competition.

NEVER FORGET LUNCH:

The Original Oyster House honors Mobile and Baldwin County first responders on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 with a free lunch . The 15th Annual Never Forget Lunch, from 11 am to 4 pm, pays tribute to 9/11 first responders who risked their lives to save, protect and serve. An ID or first responder’s uniform is required for free dine-in only lunch. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will also be on site at the Mobile Causeway location for blood donations. Learn more at https://www.originaloysterhouse.com/2022neverforgetlunch/

JURASSIC QUEST- Fri/Sat 9am-8pm; Sun 9am-5pm, Mississippi Coast Coliseum

The classic indoor adventure is back! Jurassic Quest and skyscraping dinosaurs bring supersized family fun – only here can you get up close to life-size, realistic animatronic dinos and ancient ocean dwellers!

LODA ARTWALK- Fri 6pm-9pm, Lower Dauphin Arts District, downtown Mobile

LoDa ArtWalk celebrates National Beauty & Barber Week and National Yoga Month. This event will highlight creatives within our community, including visual artists, musical performers, and local restaurants. Come downtown to show your support of local artists, arts organizations, and downtown businesses at this fun, family-friendly event.

ROLL MOBILE SKATE NIGHT- Fri 6pm-9pm, Bienville Square, downtown Mobile

Mobile Parks and Recreation is again turning the streets around Bienville Square into a huge, outdoor, roller skating rink! Grab your skates and get ready to ROLL, Mobile! Listen to a live DJ and skate the square during ArtWalk! Roller Skates and Roller blades only. No Skateboards, Hover Boards, or Scooters allowed.

GULF COAST CLASSIC DOG SHOW- Wed-Sun, 8am-8pm, The Grounds, West Mobile

The Mobile Kennel Club and the Singing River Kennel Club join forces to bring dog lovers the Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show. Thousands of dogs and their owners will get the chance to strut their stuff in the show ring.

9/11 MEMORIAL CEREMONY AND TOWER STAIR CLIMB TRIBUTE- Sun 8:45am, Gulf Place (101 Gulf Shores Pkwy) and Island Tower (521 West Beach Blvd.), Gulf Shores

The event is scheduled to begin at Gulf Place at 8:45 a.m. with special

guest speaker William C. Hayes, retired New York Fire Department Firefighter. Hayes responded to the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001, and participated in the rigorous search and rescue operations.

Immediately following Hayes’ presentation, everyone is invited to join local first responders in the tower stair climb tribute at Island Tower in Gulf Shores. Island Tower is 26 stories tall. Those who wish to climb the full 110 stories – the height of the fallen World Trade Center Towers – are encouraged to continue climbing Island Tower after the initial climb is complete.

USA JAGUAR FOOTBALL @ CENTRAL MICHIGAN - Sat 12 noon, Mount Pleasant, Michigan, ESPN+

Listen to Jags football all season on Sports Talk 99.5, 96.1 the Rocket and on iHeartRadio! Pre-game show starts 2 hours before kickoff.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.