Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Woman shot at Semmes restaurant, suspect in custody

By Ariel Mallory
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Semmes restaurant that injured a woman Thursday.

According to MCSO Sgt. Mark Bailey, the shooting happened inside a Popeye’s. It was between two women who are employed at the restaurant and they are in a relationship together, he said.

According to Bailey, the women got into an argument with one another and that’s when the shooting happened. The victim was shot twice in the leg.

The accused shooter was taken into custody outside when a battle between her and deputies broke out. Deputies recovered the weapon, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is identified as 31-year-old Ailicia Wright.

FOX10 News will have more information at it becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Uvalde police responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police investigating shooting at park
Troopers identify motorcyclist killed in Baldwin County crash
Gavin Cotter
Court records: Domestic violence charge against Mobile cop stemmed from wife’s allegations
Trentin Devangelo Ferguson, left; Michael Eugene Carson Jr.
MCSO arrests 2 men on drug charges, warrants following traffic stop
First responders honored at 9/11 'Heroes Respond First' remembrance ceremony
First responders honored at 9/11 'Heroes Respond First' remembrance ceremony