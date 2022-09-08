Woman shot at Semmes restaurant, suspect in custody

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Semmes restaurant that injured a woman Thursday.

According to MCSO Sgt. Mark Bailey, the shooting happened inside a Popeye’s. It was between two women who are employed at the restaurant and they are in a relationship together, he said.

According to Bailey, the women got into an argument with one another and that’s when the shooting happened. The victim was shot twice in the leg.

The accused shooter was taken into custody outside when a battle between her and deputies broke out. Deputies recovered the weapon, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is identified as 31-year-old Ailicia Wright.

FOX10 News will have more information at it becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.