Bellens Soap Company to host soapmaking parties

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Bellens Soap Company hosts both public and private parties for soapmaking and bath bombs.

Private Parties can be booked on their website.

Upcoming Events:

Bath Bomb Party on September 17; Girls Night Soapmaking Party on September 24

Halloween Soapmaking Party for Adults on October 15 and a Kids Halloween Spooktacular Soapmaking party on October 29

You can check out Bellens Soap Company on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and on their website www.bellenssoapcompany.com.

