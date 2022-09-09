Bellens Soap Company to host soapmaking parties

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Bellens Soap Company hosts both public and private parties for soapmaking and bath bombs.

Private Parties can be booked on their website.

Upcoming Events:

Bath Bomb Party on September 17; Girls Night Soapmaking Party on September 24

Halloween Soapmaking Party for Adults on October 15 and a Kids Halloween Spooktacular Soapmaking party on October 29

You can check out Bellens Soap Company on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and on their website www.bellenssoapcompany.com.

---

