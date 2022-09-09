Blount football players show support for embattled coach

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some Blount High School football players are speaking out, showing support for their head coach who’s on administrative leave.

In a nearly two-minute long video posted to social media, a number of players and students spoke up for coach Josh Harris. Three specifically thanked the coach for teaching them “life lessons” buying equipment, and helping them to become men, not just football players.

The Leopards’ first-year coach was put on leave late last week after a viral video that seemed to show him spanking a player.

A parent who shared video with FOX10 News said she’s praying for the coach, adding everyone makes mistakes.

The Mobile County Public School System said the incident remains under investigation.

