Car crashes at historic building in downtown Mobile

Car crash at historic Mobile Bar Association Building
Car crash at historic Mobile Bar Association Building(Robert Brown, FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a bit of a chaotic scene Friday morning on Government Street in downtown Mobile, where an automobile crashed into a low brick wall on the side of an historic building.

The building, which housed the 19th century offices of Dr. Henry S. LeVert, stands in front of the Mobile County annex building next to Mobile Government Plaza.

Only minor injuries were reported. Traffic flow in one eastbound lane of Government Street was affected for a short time.

