City of Mobile looking for input on Brookley waterfront park

By Lee Peck
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over the next six months, the City of Mobile will be working with a team of engineers and designers to create the master plan for the park that will be built on the Brookley by the Bay property.

As part of this process, the City wants to hear from Mobilians across the community to understand how this future waterfront park can best serve our citizens and future visitors.

Anyone who would like to help shape the future of Brookley by the Bay is invited to join the City of Mobile and its partners for a public workshop at the Harmon-Thomas Community Center (1611 Belfast Street) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

This initial workshop will focus on goal-setting and big-picture visioning as the project team begins developing design alternatives for the park.

You can pre-register for the public workshop by clicking here.

