Foodie Friday’s: Doritos new unexpected flavors

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For today’s Foodie Friday segment, the Studio 10 crew taste-tested three unique Doritos flavors: Ketchup, Mustard & Tangy Tamarind.

You can order limited edition chips and all your Frito-Lay faves, from Lay’s to Doritos to Cheetos and more by visiting www.snacks.com.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.