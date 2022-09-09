Advertise With Us
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Entrepreneur Matt LeMond talks about downtown businesses

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On today’s Gulf Coast Spotlight segment from FOX10 Midday, we sat down with business owner and entrepreneur Matt LeMond.

LeMond owns several businesses downtown; including O’Daly’s Irish Pub, POST and more. Most recently, LeMond opened “The Insider Food Hall,” a collective eatery experience in the heart of Mobile.

We talk with LeMond about his journey to becoming a successful business owner.  We also ask him his thoughts about the revitalization and growth of downtown Mobile.

Watch this interview in the accompanying video.

