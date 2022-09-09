Gulf Coast Spotlight: Entrepreneur Matt LeMond talks about downtown businesses

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On today’s Gulf Coast Spotlight segment from FOX10 Midday, we sat down with business owner and entrepreneur Matt LeMond.

LeMond owns several businesses downtown; including O’Daly’s Irish Pub, POST and more. Most recently, LeMond opened “The Insider Food Hall,” a collective eatery experience in the heart of Mobile.

We talk with LeMond about his journey to becoming a successful business owner. We also ask him his thoughts about the revitalization and growth of downtown Mobile.

Watch this interview in the accompanying video.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.