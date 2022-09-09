Mobile pool company owner charged with theft by deception

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The owner of a Mobile pool company turned himself into Metro Jail Friday morning.

Doug Wilson is facing nine counts of theft by deception after several of his clients say he took the money but didn’t finish their pools.

According to court documents, on just those nine cases, it’s more than a quarter million dollars.

Now, there are more customers who are dissatisfied and they’re speaking out.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office several people entered into contracts with Wilson’s company, Wilson’s Pool Design, but never got their pool built.

Kyle Malmay says he’s one of those people.

Malmay says he was referred to Wilson back in December.

“I started getting concerned and in my text messages say, hey I’m losing confidence here when is this going to be done?” Malmay said. “He’d always say or we’re going to be out there. He would say I promise I will be out there tomorrow, or I promise I’ll be out there next Wednesday. Did not show up.”

Malmay says he invested almost $30,000.

According to pictures all he has is a hole in the ground.

Malmay says he asked Wilson for his money back.

“We are way out of this contract,” Malmay said. “I want my money back you haven’t done anything. And he says well I can’t do that.”

According to Detective Joshua Grimm with MCSO, Malmay isn’t the only one who didn’t get his money back.

“On average for each individual person so far we’re looking at about an average of $40,000,” Grimm explained. “It was a bunch of concerned citizens that were making complaints about this same company.”

Another customer Phillip Ward claims Wilson broke ground in his yard last year but never finished the pool.

Ward says he started to sense something was wrong around June.

FOX 10 News reached out to Wilson’s attorney Christine Hernandez late Friday afternoon.

“Mr. Wilson is a businessman and I believe this matter will be resolved,” Hernandez said. “Everything that you see on Facebook or everything that you hear from your neighbor is not necessarily one-hundred percent accurate.”

Hernandez says there’s much more to the story.

Detective Grimm says he’s been in contact with the District Attorney about shutting Wilson’s company down.

FOX 10 News will continue to follow this story and will let you know what happens.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.