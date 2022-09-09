Omega Lamplighters Inc. to hold induction ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Omega Lamplighters will bring in their next chapter of young men during their induction ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11 starting at 4 p.m. at Williamson High School.

Omega Lamplighters, Incorporated ( #OLL) is a 501c3 youth leadership organization for young men supported by the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. The Mobile Chapter of Omega Lamplighters consists of young men in grades 9-12 from high schools around the Gulf Coast

Their three main principles are: leadership, academics, maturity and perseverance. Their mission is “to empower secondary aged youth with academic and social skills, community connections, and progressive opportunities necessary to ensure their roles as active, educated, and responsible citizens.” They strongly believe in actively developing these gentlemen through teaching transferable life skills, providing career exploration opportunities and leveraging community resources. By enriching them as individuals, the organization says it will transform them into both socially conscious and fiscally sound gentlemen who serve their communities.

For more information about the Mobile Chapter of Omega Lamplighters head to https://www.mobilelamplighters.com/ or contact Kendrick Wooten, the President of the Mobile Chapter of Omega Lamplighters 251-379-7633.

