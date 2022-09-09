Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Omega Lamplighters Inc. to hold induction ceremony

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Omega Lamplighters will bring in their next chapter of young men during their induction ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11 starting at 4 p.m. at Williamson High School.

Omega Lamplighters, Incorporated ( #OLL) is a 501c3 youth leadership organization for young men supported by the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. The Mobile Chapter of Omega Lamplighters consists of young men in grades 9-12 from high schools around the Gulf Coast

Their three main principles are: leadership, academics, maturity and perseverance. Their mission is “to empower secondary aged youth with academic and social skills, community connections, and progressive opportunities necessary to ensure their roles as active, educated, and responsible citizens.” They strongly believe in actively developing these gentlemen through teaching transferable life skills, providing career exploration opportunities and leveraging community resources. By enriching them as individuals, the organization says it will transform them into both socially conscious and fiscally sound gentlemen who serve their communities.

For more information about the Mobile Chapter of Omega Lamplighters head to https://www.mobilelamplighters.com/ or contact Kendrick Wooten, the President of the Mobile Chapter of Omega Lamplighters 251-379-7633.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Omega Lamplighters Inc. to hold induction ceremony
Recipe: Rouses After School Meatloaf Turkey Burgers
Recipe: Rouses After School Meatloaf Turkey Burgers
Port City Pacers gearing up for Hurricane 5k
Port City Pacers gearing up for Hurricane 5k
Ice Kreme KONEction now open in West Mobile
Ice Kreme KONEction now open in West Mobile