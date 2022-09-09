Orange Beach school board discusses dress code controversy at meeting

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Thursday’s Orange Beach City School board meeting got tense at times as parents looked for answers following last week’s controversial assembly.

Last week, that assembly was held to discuss a number of things with students. But after the male students were dismissed, parents said that’s where the problem started.

The female students were allegedly told by an unnamed person that the dress code that the boys quote “couldn’t control their hormones.” And the girls needed to “take more precautions to prevent distractions and inappropriate behavior.”

Superintendent Randy Wilkes responded quickly days later with a statement apologizing to anyone offended by the comments. And says an explanation of intent was immediately given for those comments.

“Anytime where it’s something that’s not what it needs to be, you assume responsibility and you present some type of corrective action,” Superintendent Wilkes said.

In the end, one board member spoke about the importance of working together for the betterment of the students. That’s something that superintendent Wilkes is on board with.

“Our board is well-meaning. They’re a delightful group of people. They’re hardworking. I think that message that was shared by one of our board members, Mr. Randy McKinney, really speaks for all of us,” Wilkes said.

