Pepsi SoundStage: Joseph Turlington

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Joseph began playing music in 1999 and you can blame Metallica for that. At first and for many years, he played lead electric-guitar in various metal/rock bands in underground venues around the area - most of his time was spent in a band called “A Bridge to Burn”. Somewhere along the way, his mom bought him his first acoustic guitar and he started to sing and do more independent songwriting which eventually led him to a music scholarship, playing in worship bands, and performing cover sets in local restaurants around town.

Since he had already purchased most of the equipment needed to serve as a DJ, naturally a lot of people in his friend circles started having weddings and asking him to provide DJ services and on some occasions, live guitar music.

On May 12th, 2012, he married the beautiful person that he gets to call “wife”. 10 years later (almost to the day), Casey and Joseph joined up to launch their DJ companies’ new brand - Epiphany Gulf Coast, LLC and began serving couples on the Gulf Coast during the potentially biggest day of their lives.

https://www.epiphanygc.com/

Music has always been a big part of his life and even though it seems to come in waves (sound wave pun), he hopes to continue to learn new instruments and take on new challenges as opportunities present themselves.

You can search for Joseph Turlington on Facebook or Instagram. Live music dates will be posted to “A Bridge to Burn Music” on Facebook and to:

https://www.epiphanygc.com/event-calendar

