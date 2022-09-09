Recipe: Shrimp Mandina

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mandina’s of Spanish Fort making their Shrimp Mandina.

INGREDIENTS:

1 tbsp olive oil

15-20 medium to large shrimp peeled and deveined

2 tbsp blackening season

1.5 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tbsp chopped green onion

¼ c grated parmesan cheese

2 cups cooked penne pasta

STEPS:

Sauté shrimp in a skillet with olive oil and blackening seasoning. Once the shrimp are cooked, add the heavy whipping cream and bring to a boil. Let the sauce reduce by 1/3. Add green onion and parmesan cheese and cook until the cheese is blended in .

Add pasta and toss

Serve in a large pasta bowl and garnish with shredded parmesan and green onions.

ABOUT MANDINA’S:

Monday - Saturday 11AM-9PM

Sundays 11AM-8PM

25000 Bass pro Dr Ste. 100

Spanish Fort

https://www.mandinasspanishfort.com/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.