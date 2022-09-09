“A simple ‘thank-you’ goes a long way”; first responders honored as 9/11 anniversary approaches

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- It’s been 21 years, but the memory of 9/11 is something many people struggle with every day.

As the anniversary approaches, some places in Mobile are recognizing first responders for their protection and service.

First responders from Mobile and Baldwin counties were honored and thanked at two local events.

Fresh seafood, laughter, and hugs were everywhere at Original Oyster House. Firetrucks, patrol cars, and ambulances packed the parking lot out front.

This event marked the 15th annual “Never Forget” luncheon for first responders.

Responders were served a free, hot meal. Although they wore different uniforms and arrived in an array of emergency vehicles, they said they all have the same goal... to help others.

One responder expressed her thankfulness.

“People don’t do this for first responders, police, people just don’t do this for them and it’s an honor to do it in honor of 9/11,” said Renae Weaver, Chief of the Mount Vernon Fire Department.

Chris Ellis, a fireman for Baldwin County, has been attending the luncheon for years.

“It’s a great way for them to honor us, and we greatly appreciate how they’ve done it throughout the years,” said Ellis.

Jim Harrison, General Manager for the Original Oyster House, said he expected around 300 guests to show up.

On top of that, responders were showered with gifts by local vendors. Vonnie Jamison, an employee for Visit Mobile, says this is her fifth year handing out gifts to responders.

“It’s really very humbling to celebrate our first responders. They do such a good job,” stated Jamison.

Meanwhile, in Downtown Mobile, bells could be heard welcoming visitors to “Blue Mass” at the Cathedral on Claiborne Street. It was a time of prayer for first responders.

“They do so much for us and just to ask God to watch over these men and women who are serving us,” said Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi.

Emergency personnel filled the front rows as fifth grade students from local Catholic schools looked on.

“Most of these kids were not even born when this happened, but again- it gives them an opportunity to learn about a piece of our history that had an enormous impact in particular on American soil,” explained Lawrence Battiste, Mobile’s Director of Public Safety.

After chatting with many responders, they told me FOX10 News a simple ‘thank you’ goes a long way.

Heeding that advice, students from St. Patrick Catholic School thanked first responders on camera.

“Thank you!” they shouted.

As the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy approaches, we’re told paying tribute to those who save, protect and serve is critical not only this week, but every day.

