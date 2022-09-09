Studio10 Football Friday: Sept. 9, 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Each Friday during the football season, Studio10′s Joe Emer is going to preview the upcoming weekend of High School, College and NFL games in a segment we’re calling Football Friday’s.

This week he is joined by Fox10 Sports Anchor Emily Cochran to talk about high school match-ups Gulf Shores at UMS-Wright and Spanish Fort at Saraland.

He then previews the weekend games for Alabama, Auburn and South Alabama.

Then takes a look at what NFL games you’ll see on Fox10 this Sunday. That includes the New Orleans Saints season opener against the Falcons.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.