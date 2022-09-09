Troopers identify motorcyclist killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed Friday in a multi-vehicle collision in Baldwin County.

Patrick D. Knox, 48, of Foley, was fatally injured when the 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2018 Ford F550 driven by a 20-year-old Foley man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Thursday. Knox was ejected from the motorcycle and then struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by a 29-year-old Lillian woman.

Knox died at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S 98 near the 74 mile marker, about four miles east of Elberta, in Baldwin County. No further information is available. Troopers with ALEA continue to investigate.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.