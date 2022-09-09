Advertise With Us
Two Cobb County Sheriff's deputies killed in line of duty, officials confirm

Officials say the two deputies were serving a search warrant in Marietta
Two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies killed in line of duty, officials confirm
Two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies killed in line of duty, officials confirm(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies died in the line of duty on Thursday evening while serving a warrant, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

According to officials, the SWAT and FAST teams have responded to the scene near the intersection of Habersham Road and John Ward Road SW in Marietta.

The deputies were rushed to Kennestone Hospital.

The sheriff’s office did not release any additional information such as the identities of the officers or the circumstances in which they were killed. Officials said more information would be released later.

Officials said, “a suspect is barricaded.”

This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates as they come into our newsroom.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there have been “170 line of duty deaths in 2022 nationwide.” Officials say 46 of those deaths were “related to gunfire nationwide.” “In Georgia, there were six line of duty deaths prior to Thursday in 2022. None of them were gunfire related.”

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on their Facebook page. The statement says:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has also released a statement.

The Temple Police Department issued a statement:

