USA College of Nursing unveils new mobile health units

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We were joined today by Dr. Emily Bentley, Assistant Professor and Director for Clinical Affairs, with the University of South Alabama.

The College of Nursing at the University of South Alabama has received a $3.6 million grant to incorporate nurse-led mobile health units for outreach to rural and underserved communities.

Funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, the project award will be known as Nurse Education, Practice, Quality, and Retention-Mobile Health Training Program, (NEPQR-MHTP.) The project will be known as Nursing, Recruitment, and Education to Expand Access to Culturally Aligned Healthcare (Nursing REEACH.)

Hall said this initiative will complement rural and underserved community healthcare providers who dedicate their careers to providing outstanding care.

You can find more information on their Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, along with their website. You can also sign up for healthcare at the mobile units here.

