Weekend forecast calls for scattered showers

(WALA) - Rain chances continue this evening with a few scattered showers tonight.

A stalled surface front along the coast will be the focus for rain, along with an upper-level cutoff low. Chances return to scattered levels this weekend.

A dry air front may improve our pattern by Tuesday next week. We may see more mornings in the 60s by mid-week next week.

The tropics are active in the Atlantic. While we don’t see any organized activity forming in the short term in the Gulf, we are tracking Hurricane Earl in the Atlantic. Earl is quickly tracking away from Bermuda. The low pressure area off the Cape Verde Islands has a very low chance of development as it faces hostile upper winds this weekend. A new wave emerging off Africa has a low chance of development as well.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.