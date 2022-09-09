Wet weather will peak this afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This will be the wettest day on the Gulf Coast as our rain coverage increases as a result of a Gulf Low to our south. This will bring in chances of heavy rain and lightning to more spots today so take the rain gear with you before leaving the house.

The coverage of rain peaks this afternoon, but will taper off tonight just like we saw Thursday night. Make sure you have the rain gear with you if you’re going to high school football games tonight, but several stadiums will go dry by kickoff. We’ll monitor the radar closely throughout the day. Rain coverage will be in the 70-80% range, but will ease down to the 40-50% range this weekend. Next week looks much drier and less humid.

---

