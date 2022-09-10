BCSO: 2 shot in Pelican Point

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two wounded Friday night.

The shooting occurred at Pelican Point near the boat launch, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, one person has been detained.

The conditions of the victims were unavailable.

No further information was released.

FOX10 News will have more information as it becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.