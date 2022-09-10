Advertise With Us
BCSO: 2 shot in Pelican Point

(MGN Online)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two wounded Friday night.

The shooting occurred at Pelican Point near the boat launch, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, one person has been detained.

The conditions of the victims were unavailable.

No further information was released.

FOX10 News will have more information as it becomes available.

