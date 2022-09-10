Big turnouts on both sides of the bay, running for Eliza Fletcher

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Early Friday morning, hundreds of runners from both sides of the bay finished Eliza Fletcher’s run, the Memphis runner abducted and killed one week ago.

“The turnout was phenomenal,” said Susan Halstead. “It showed so much support. Fairhope really came out.”

Thursday, coordinators of the run in Fairhope said they did not know what the turnout would look like.

“I don’t know if there will be five runners or 50,” said Cindy Carter. “We don’t know.”

Friday morning, they were blown away. Susan Halstead was just one of a couple hundred who showed up at 4:20 a.m. to run for Fletcher. Pictures showed nearly 200 runners, walkers, and cheerers flooded downtown Fairhope, remembering the life of an innocent mother, wife, teacher, and runner.

For Eliza Fletcher (WALA)

“I had been so angry, and it gave me an opportunity to process and get my anger out in a constructive way,” said Halstead. “It was very positive. It could not have been a better success. People couldn’t have been warmer and more supportive, and there were mothers and daughters. That was cool to watch, and husbands and boyfriends came out. It was great.”

In Mobile, there was another great turnout. In the dark and headlamps strapped on, coordinators said roughly 50 people came out to run down Old Shell, with Liza’s name lighting their path.

Running for Eliza Fletcher (WALA)

“I’ve heard this so many times or seen this comment on the articles, ‘why was she running at this time in the morning? she should know better,’” said Ann Rush, Fairhope run coordinator. “We should never put that blame on a victim. That’s our right. It’s not his right or someone else’s right to take that away or take her life away.”

