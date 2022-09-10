Clarke County authorities need help identifying pair accused in robbery

GAINESTOWN, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities in Clarke County are looking for a pistol-packing robber and his get-away driver.

Deputies said an armed man held up the Busy Ant 4 store in Gainestown on Sept. 1 and got away with a large amount of cash. Two people were in the store at the time of robbery.

The gunman made his getaway in a black Ford Explorer Limited Edition, possibly model year from 2011 to 2015, with a wheelchair rack on the back, authorities said.

A witness spoke with the driver earlier and said he appeared to be in his 60s with gray hair and a gray beard, the according to police.

Anyone with information about the pair is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department, 251-246-4484 or the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at 251-275-3773.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.