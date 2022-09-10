Coast Guard ATC give City leaders air tour of how the respond to hurricanes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A week from today will mark the two year anniversary of Hurricane Sally. This as we are experiencing one of the quietest storm seasons we’ve seen in years.

Downtown’s LoDa Art Walk -- showcasing the Port City’s most talented artists and vendors. It’s also serving up some of the nicest weather we’ve seen lately.

“Oh, I think it’s just beautiful tonight -- this is just heaven,” said Ryan Hamby, from Fairhope.

“I watched the clouds go over to Baldwin County so we could have a great time down here at Art Walk,” said one woman.

As we approach mid-September -- storm season along the Gulf Coast remains uneventful.

“So far so good! Looking forward to more quiet.”

Still first responders remain on standby. Just this week -- the Coast Guard Aviation Training center -- giving Mayor Sandy Stimpson and City Council an air tour Thursday of how they respond to hurricanes and storms.

Mayor Stimpson well aware of their mission -- before, during and after the storm. The mayor recalls what he saw after a flyover following slow-moving Hurricane Sally.

“Bienville Square stood out -- like a sore thumb,” said Mayor Stimpson, September 2020.

It took a while for Bienville Square to bounce back. Recovery still an ongoing issue for some.

“Lets just pray Sally completely destroyed my neighbors house and he’s just now getting it rebuilt and hasn’t moved back in. So let’s just pray we have a really calm season and we can enjoy this,” said Hamby.

Here’s to rolling through September, October, and into November with no major issues.

“Fizzle on out for the weather to change -- for it to get a little cooler that kind of helps dissipate that, but hopefully we go into a nice fall and winter,” said Malcolm Banks.

“I’m waiting for November -- keep my fingers crossed,” said one woman.

The official end of storm season is November 30th.

