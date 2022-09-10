First & 10 Scoreboard Week 4
· LeFlore 14 Elberta 20
· Cottage Hill Christian 20 Flomaton 16
· McIntosh 44 J.F. Shields 0
· Chickasaw 40 J.U. Blacksher 20
· Choctaw County 0 Leroy 33
· Fairhope 38 Mary G. Montgomery 23
· W.S. Neal 41 at Monroe County 12
· Baldwin County 0 Theodore 49
· Banks Academy 23 Escambia Academy 12
· Straughn 35 Clarke County 21
· Foley 35 Baker 56
· Alma Bryant 7 Citronelle 6
· Davidson 21 Daphne 40
· Mobile Christian 35 Excel 14
· B.C. Rain 0 Faith Academy 34
· Millry 38 Fruitdale 0
· T.R. Miller 32 Jackson 29
· Robertsdale 7 McGill-Toolen 38
· Spanish Fort 24 Saraland 35
· Orange Beach 37 Satsuma 12
· Washington County 0 St. Luke’s 27
· Escambia County 13 St. Michael 42
· Murphy 7 St. Paul’s 35
· Gulf Shores 28 UMS-Wright 35
· Williamson 0 Vigor 6
· Bayside Academy 35 Wilcox Central 0
· Jackson Academy 44 South Choctaw Academy 0
