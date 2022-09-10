Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

First & 10 Scoreboard Week 4

First and 10 Scoreboard
First and 10 Scoreboard(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

· LeFlore 14 Elberta 20

· Cottage Hill Christian 20 Flomaton 16

· McIntosh 44 J.F. Shields 0

· Chickasaw 40 J.U. Blacksher 20

· Choctaw County 0 Leroy 33

· Fairhope 38 Mary G. Montgomery 23

· W.S. Neal 41 at Monroe County 12

· Baldwin County 0 Theodore 49

· Banks Academy 23 Escambia Academy 12

· Straughn 35 Clarke County 21

· Foley 35 Baker 56

· Alma Bryant 7 Citronelle 6

· Davidson 21 Daphne 40

· Mobile Christian 35 Excel 14

· B.C. Rain 0 Faith Academy 34

· Millry 38 Fruitdale 0

· T.R. Miller 32 Jackson 29

· Robertsdale 7 McGill-Toolen 38

· Spanish Fort 24 Saraland 35

· Orange Beach 37 Satsuma 12

· Washington County 0 St. Luke’s 27

· Escambia County 13 St. Michael 42

· Murphy 7 St. Paul’s 35

· Gulf Shores 28 UMS-Wright 35

· Williamson 0 Vigor 6

· Bayside Academy 35 Wilcox Central 0

· Jackson Academy 44 South Choctaw Academy 0

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First & 10 Recap: Week 4
First & 10 Recap: Week 4
First & 10 Week 4 Band of the Week: Elberta Marching Warriors
First & 10 Week 4 Band of the Week: Elberta Marching Warriors
First & 10 Week 4 Game of the Week: Foley at Baker
First & 10 Week 4 Game of the Week: Foley at Baker
Pep Rally of the Week: Satsuma High School
Pep Rally of the Week: Satsuma High School