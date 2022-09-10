Just some spotty showers for our weekend…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

There’s a bunch of Gulf moisture that is going to just miss us to the east today. Areas from Panama City to Tallahassee will see heavy rain while we will just have spotty showers in our area. So, for us that means a nice weekend!

We will have partly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 80s and rain chances around 30% through the weekend.

The beach and boating forecasts are good as well for our Saturday. Rain chances are low on the coast and rip current risk stays low. Protected waters will be smooth and offshore seas are holding around 2 feet.

The tropics are fairly quiet with Hurricane Earl tracking out to the North Atlantic. There’s a tropical wave coming off Africa in a few days that bears watching, but that’s a long way out.

Have a great weekend!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.